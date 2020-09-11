Justice for Survivors Act signed into Missouri law

A newly implemented law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson July 13, aims to provide survivors of sexual assault clear information related to their rights as a victim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, highlights of the bill include a telehealth network, bill of rights, task force and information related to evidentiary kits.

The Justice For Survivors Act directs the Department of Health and Senior Services to establish a statewide telehealth network for forensic examinations of victims of sexual offenses by July 1, 2022. This act requires any licensed hospital, by January 1, 2023, to perform a forensic examination using an evidentiary collection kit upon the request and consent of a victim of a sexual offense 14 years of age or older or the victim's guardian. Victims under 14 years of age shall be referred to a Safe Care provider. Nothing in this act is interpreted to prevent a hospital from performing a forensic examination for a minor under 14 years of age upon the minor or guardian's request in accordance with state law and regulations.

• The "Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights" (Section 595.220 RSMo.) provides certain specified rights to survivors of sexual assault during any forensic examination and during any interview by a law enforcement official, prosecuting attorney, or defense attorney, including the right to consult with employees or volunteers of rape crisis centers during any examination or interview, the right to receive notice of these rights prior to an examination or interview, the right to a prompt analysis of the forensic evidence, and other specified rights.

• "Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force" (Section 595.202 RSMo.) is created and membership set forth in the act. The task force shall make certain recommendations; collect data regarding sexual assault reporting, arrest, prosecution rates, access to sexual assault victims’ services, and any other important data; and collect feedback from stakeholders, practitioners, and leadership throughout the state and local law enforcement, victim services, forensic science practitioners, and health care communities.

• Evidentiary Collection Kits (Section 595.220 RSMo.) The act also modifies current law regarding procedures for tracking evidentiary collection kits. This act requires such victims to register with the system to track and obtain reports on the status and location of their kits through a secure web-based or similar system. Appropriate medical providers, law enforcement agencies, laboratories, court personnel, persons or entities involved in the final disposition or destruction of the kits, and all other entities and persons having custody of the kits shall participate in the tracking system.

Unreported kits are retained for five years, except in the case of minor victims, which sets the retention period as until five years after the victim reaches 18 years of age. Finally, records entered into the electronic tracking system shall be confidential and not subject to disclosure under state law.