Legislative leaders release proposed Congressional district map

Chairs of the Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting jointly released their proposed changes to Missouri’s congressional district map on Dec. 30. The map, treated as a legislative bill, was filed as House Bill 2117 by Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial.

“The proposed congressional map balances several required criteria including compliance with the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions as well as the Voting Rights Act. The map’s districts are compact, contiguous and equal in population. The districts adhere to the doctrine of ‘one person, one vote’ and have preserved the cores of each existing congressional district to the greatest extent possible,” states a release.

The 5th district, currently held by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver would become more compact based on the redrawings by the Republicans, focusing on much of Jackson and some of Clay counties, if the plans are approved.

“This is a fair and constitutional map with common-sense boundaries that everyday Missourians can recognize,” said Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. “This map, which must be passed by both the House and Senate, is also drawn to achieve the greatest amount of consensus possible. My House counterpart and I chose to make this joint announcement to emphasize the great care that went into drawing a map we were confident could survive legislative, judicial and public scrutiny.”

The task of creating this congressional district map required balancing the legislative process while maintaining “compactness, contiguity equal population and preserving the existing districts’ core identities,” said Shaul.

“I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues to deliver HB 2117 to Gov. (Mike) Parson for his signature without delay,” said Shaul, chair of the House Special Committee on Redistricting.

Both congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years upon the completion of the census. Missouri’s congressional districts are drawn by state legislators and state legislative districts are drawn by citizen commissions.

There will be a Clay County Redistricting Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Clay County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square, in the third floor Commission Hearing Room, in Liberty. More details on this meeting and what it means for local residents will be published as details become available.