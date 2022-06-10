The 2022-2023 Missouri Aeronautical Chart has been updated and is now available to pilots and other aviation enthusiasts.

A planning tool for pilots and users of Missouri’s aviation system, the chart is produced every other year by the Missouri Department of Transportation. It provides airport information, communication frequencies, a guide to airfield signs and airspace classification, and an updated listing of all aviation weather reporting stations in the state, their frequencies and phone numbers, according to a state press release.

Pilots should employ discretion when using this chart. Aeronautical information changes frequently, according to the state. It is important that pilots consult appropriate and current Federal Aviation Administration aeronautical charts, publications and Notices to Airmen essential to flight safety.

Funding to produce the Missouri Aeronautical Chart comes from aviation fuel taxes through the State Aviation Trust Fund. It is available at no charge and is printed on synthetic paper, which increases durability.

Aeronautical charts are available at most local airports in Missouri, by contacting MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), via e-mail at aviation@modot.mo.gov or by writing to MoDOT’s Aviation Section, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102.