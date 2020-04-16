To celebrate National Healthcare Decisions Day on Thursday, April 16, the Missouri Bar association released a statement reminding Missourians that it offers a free form to establish power of attorney for health care decisions.

The online form, drafted by licensed Missouri lawyers, allows individuals to craft written instructions and choose a family member or friend to be their health care proxy in situations such as incapacitation or debilitation.

“It’s not always easy to talk about, but it’s important that your family knows about your end-of-life care wishes," Missouri Bar President Tom Bender said in the release. “And it’s better to have that conversation well in advance of when you face those circumstances. The Missouri Bar is here to help make it easier with some easy-to-follow forms that help ensure your health care choices are honored while also preventing your family members and providers from having to make those decisions alone.”

National Healthcare Decisions Day is a national effort to bring together state and community groups across the nation to educate the public about the importance of making advance health care decisions and empower them to complete an advance care directive, according to the release.

The forms are available by calling 573-635-4128 or online at missourilawyershelp.org/legal-topics/durable-power-of-attorney-for-health/.