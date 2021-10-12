Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the launch of the Missouri Bicentennial Photo Drive, celebrating 200 years of statehood. This effort is sponsored by the Missouri State Archives, a division within his office.

Running through August 2022, the public is invited to submit up to seven images each in an effort to expand the state’s photographic history. The drive will focus on underrepresented target areas including cultural activities, events, people and places from Missouri history.

“We’re encouraging Missourians to share culturally significant photos tucked away in their closets, old trunks and shoeboxes or even on their cellphones,” said Missouri State Archivist John Dougan. “This is a chance for these images to become part of our state’s diverse collective history.”

Online submissions can be uploaded at sos.mo.gov/BicentennialPhotoDrive. Those unable to access the provided form or who are without access to scanning equipment can schedule an appointment to have their photos scanned at the Missouri State Archives in Jefferson City by contacting MSAoutreach@sos.mo.gov or calling (573) 526-5296.

Bicentennial Photograph Drive submissions will be added to the Missouri State Archives’ permanent collections for preservation and public access as well as posted on Missouri Digital Heritage at sos.mo.gov/mdh under the “Latest Updates” section.