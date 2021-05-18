The Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule seeks submissions from clubs, schools, community groups, businesses and government agencies to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial this year.

The deadline to submit to the time capsule is Aug. 10, Missouri Statehood Day. All Missouri-based profit and nonprofit organizations are eligible to participate. The time capsule is sponsored by the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Saint Louis Ambassadors with a goal to collect items that document Missouri’s past, present and future. The two organizations are asking for public participation in this project.

Organizations and businesses are invited to participate by contributing three items: one to represent their past, one to represent their present, and a note to future Missourians. Items should measure no larger than 8.5x14 inches — i.e., no larger than legal size paper — and combined be no more than a quarter-inch thick. All submissions need to be in printed form and not electronic.

An online registration form on missouri2021.org is required for all submissions and items should be mailed to the following address: The State Historical Society of Missouri, Attn: Time Capsule, 605 Elm St., Columbia, MO 65201

All participants will be notified of their successful submission and receive a certificate for participating in the time capsule. Contributions will be accepted through Aug. 10, 2021, and an event to commemorate the time capsule will be held Aug. 27, 2021 in St. Louis. Once sealed, the time capsule will be housed at the State Historical Society of Missouri until Aug. 10, 2046, when it will be reopened and shared with the public 25 years later.