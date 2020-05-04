Missouri celebrates Drinking Water Week

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is observing Drinking Water Week during the first week in May.

This year’s celebration, held Sunday to Saturday, May 3 to 9, looks to recognize the essential role of water with the theme of “there when you need it.” In a press release, MDNR states water is one of the most precious resources and warned it is too often taken for granted.

The department teamed up with the American Water Works Association this year to hold a poster contest for fifth grade students. Winning students received $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

For more details on MDNR's Water Week celebration or resources available for water testing and conservation, visit dnr.mo.gov.