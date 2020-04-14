Missouri patrol recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

JEFFERSON CITY — National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week takes place from Sunday to Saturday, April 12 to 18. This event honors the thousands of men and women throughout the United States who respond to emergency calls for assistance, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment and render life-saving, prearrival instructions to citizens.

The employees of the Missouri State Highway Patrol are proud to join in recognizing the dedication of patrol communications personnel as well as other public safety communications professionals throughout Missouri, states a press release.

"These professionals are to be commended for their tireless efforts to support field responders and provide critical services within the state of Missouri," states the release.

“The patrol’s communications personnel are professional, resourceful and compassionate,” said Patrol Superintendent Col. Eric Olson. “They are living examples of our agency’s core values and an important part of the patrol’s tradition of excellence. I commend them for the work they do 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

These professionals are the first contact for Missouri's residents and visitors who need routine or emergency services, the press release continues. Additionally, these men and women operate the patrol's crucial radio communications network for troopers, commercial vehicle enforcement and specialist operations responding to emergencies.

During natural disasters or other catastrophic events, these same communications personnel are part of the statewide communications network necessary for effective emergency operations.

“Public safety communications personnel are an integral part of every law enforcement agency,” said Olson. “Please join me in taking the time to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ to Missouri’s law enforcement communicators.”