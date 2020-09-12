According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 13 people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were nine fatalities. The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following enforcement activity during 2020 Labor Day Holiday.

MSHP Traffic Statistics:

Crashes -274

Injuries -124

Fatalities -10, zero in Clay County (13 statewide)

DWI -145

Drug Arrests -89

MSHP Boating Statistics:

Crashes -15

Injuries - 6

Fatalities -0

BWI -7

Drownings -0

Drug Arrests -12

Last year, during the 2019 counting period, the Patrol investigated 284 traffic crashes, which included 118 injuries and four of the nine fatalities. Troopers made 115 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2019: Troopers investigated 11 boating crashes involving four injuries and no fatalities; and arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. There were no drownings over the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend.