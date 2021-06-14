Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return unclaimed property to Missourians. Missourians can also search and view the list by county on ShowMeMoney.com.

“I encourage all Missourians to check the unclaimed property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours. I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list and if you see a name you recognize, let that person know. It is always free to claim your unclaimed property and many claims can be filed online," he said.

Most unclaimed property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits and wages from past jobs.

Fitzpatrick currently manages more than $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than 5 million owner accounts. One in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is nearly $300, states a release.