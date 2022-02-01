JEFFERSON CITY — In recognition of National Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today encouraged Missourians to check for Unclaimed Property.

“People say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t have any Unclaimed Property’ but the reason it became unclaimed is the fact that you didn’t know you had it. That’s why I always tell people to check anyway,” Fitzpatrick said. “We hold over $1 billion that we want to put it back in the pockets of Missourians--so search and claim what is yours today!”

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over assets, including cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs, according to a state press release.

Fitzpatrick currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in 10 Missourians have Unclaimed Property, and the average return is nearly $300.

The Treasurer’s Office also holds more than 100 military medals and insignia. To search these, visit https://treasurer.mo.gov/Military/AllMedals.aspx.

Unclaimed Property can be searched and claimed on ShowMeMoney.com. Missourians who have lived in other states can also check for Unclaimed Property at https://unclaimed.org/search/.