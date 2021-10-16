Saturday, October 16, has been designated National Move Over Day to remind drivers to help protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road.

In 2020, three people were killed and 51 injured in the 231 traffic crashes involving parked emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Preliminary statistics indicate there have been 168 traffic crashes resulting in one person being killed and 46 injured so far in 2021.

Missouri's law directs motorists to proceed with caution and yield to the right of way when possible upon approaching a stationary vehicle displaying lighted red or red and blue lights, or a stationary vehicle displaying lighted amber or amber and white lights.

Drivers should change lanes away from the stationary vehicle if the roadway has at least two lanes traveling the same direction. When changing lanes is not possible, motorists are directed to reduce their speed while maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, when traveling past these vehicles.

Emergency vehicles include highway patrol, police, sheriff, fire department, coroner or medical examiner, ambulance, tow truck, MoDOT, public utility, corrections officers, National Guard civil support team and those vehicles carrying equipment to save lives at a traffic crash or incidents involving a hazardous substance.

"Troopers and the traffic safety partners are called to serve and protect. When they are helping a stranded motorist, stopping someone for a traffic violation, or working a traffic crash, please protect them," states a release.

Throughout the history of the patrol, nine members have been killed after being struck by a vehicle while making a traffic stop or investigating a traffic crash.

"When a driver sees an emergency vehicle displaying lighted red or red and blue lights, proceed with caution and yield the right of way. Move into a lane not adjacent to that of the stationary emergency vehicle or reduce the vehicle's speed," states the release.