CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the two inside lanes of northbound Interstate-35/Christopher Bond Bridge over the Missouri River this afternoon, Feb. 25 for expansion joint repair work, according to a press release.

The closure will take place before the evening rush and will substantially impact traffic. Please plan ahead and take an alternate route. Work should be completed by 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

