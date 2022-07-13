Teresa Moore, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, presented the annual Crystal Kipper & Ali Kemp Memorial Award posthumously to the late Roger Kemp. Kemp passed away March 1.

This is the 18th year for the award presented in memory of Crystal Kipper and Ali Kemp, two women who were both fatal victims of crimes. Kipper was an 18-year-old Gladstone resident who was murdered after her car broke down on Interstate 29 north of Platte City Feb. 24, 1997. Ali was a 19-year-old Blue Valley North High School graduate murdered June 18, 2002, while she worked at the Foxborough neighborhood swimming pool in Leawood, Kansas.

The Crystal Kipper & Ali Kemp Memorial Award is presented by the U.S. Attorney’s Office each year to recognize the outstanding work of an individual or organization in recognition of a valued contribution to preventing and responding to the exploitation of children.

Moore presented the award to Jill Leiker, executive director of the The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation, during a ceremony. After the death of his daughter Ali, Roger worked to develop The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation/T.A.K.E. Defense Program.

"This program has provided more than 70,000 girls and women across the United States with unique, reality-based, hands-on self-defense training. T.A.K.E. classes include awareness education and practical application of those skills, as well as internet safety, community safety, home safety, safe travel and much more," states a release.

The Kemp family has ties to Smithville as Roger's family made contributions for the betterment of the city. The stage in downtown Smithville's Courtyard Park on Main Street is named after Ali and was dedicated in 2003. A plaque denoting the dedication includes a poem written by Ali called "True Friends."

“If we can save one life out there,” Roger often said of the T.A.K.E. Defense Program, “I don’t care what it costs; this whole program will be worth it.”

In presenting the award, Moore noted the theme for the 2022 Crime Victims’ Rights week was “Rights, access, equity, for all victims.”

“In his dogged pursuit of justice for his own daughter’s death, and his insistence that all girls and women should be protected from such violent crime, Roger Kemp exemplified these ideals,” said Moore. “Unbowed by personal tragedy, he worked tirelessly on behalf of crime victims. He leaves behind a legacy of love for his family, devotion to his community, and a commitment to justice for all.”

In 2011 Roger received the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest civilian award given by the president for his development and work with The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation.

Roger worked to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice, and it was through this pursuit that he, alongside LAMAR Advertising, created a billboard campaign that focused upon finding her murderer.

"This initiative prompted law enforcement agencies, both locally and nationally, to adopt the same concept, which has resulted in the apprehension of hundreds of murderers."

Roger was also active in his children’s sports, coaching and managing teams in baseball, basketball, and soccer, and was active in several civic organizations.

“Roger Kemp was a wonderful and caring man,” said Crystal Kipper’s mother, Anna Kipper Rea. “I wish we had not had reason for our paths to cross, but I’m proud to have been able to call him my friend.”