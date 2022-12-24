Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer.
According to the state, Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit last week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
Team leader, Rudolph, underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all. Although mischievous, Claus will be coordinating his deliveries to nice boys and girls with his scout elves sitting atop many Missouri shelves.
“Santa and his elves have worked hard to provide the perfect gifts for children across Missouri this year,” Chinn said. “I’m happy our team can assist in making sure all the presents are able to be delivered by healthy reindeer.”
The permit approves Claus, his sleigh and nine reindeer for flight starting the night before Christmas, with a few exceptions for early deliveries.
“The MDA team strives to enable timely movement of healthy animals across Missouri and beyond,” Strubberg said. “Our team of veterinarians also recommends the reindeer eat a healthy ration of Missouri grass hay. We encourage Missouri farmers and ranchers to make hay available for Santa’s reindeer, in addition to milk and cookies for Santa.”
Reindeer approved for flight are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.
