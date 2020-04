On April 6, Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-08, suspending a statutory requirement that a notary must conduct the notarization of official documents while the signer appears personally in front of him or her.

On Friday, April 10, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the first of what is expected to be several approved vendors capable of providing the audio-video services required to conduct electronic notarization. Additional approvals are expected. Missouri’s current list of approved vendors is available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov/ElectronicNotary.

“I am pleased to make this temporary electronic notary service available to Missouri’s nearly 70,000 notaries,” Ashcroft said. “During this time when we are maintaining physical distance from each other, I am glad to be able to implement this new service just a few days removed from the governor’s executive order to help protect the health and safety of notaries and those of us who need notarization services.”

The application for electronic notary is also available online at the secretary of state's site. Applications may be completed and emailed to commissions@sos.mo.gov. Applicants will receive a confirmation email when the application has been processed and approved.

Questions about the suspension of the personal appearance requirement may be directed to the commissions unit within the Business Services Division by emailing commissions@sos.mo.gov or calling (573) 751-2783.

Those wishing to become a notary in Missouri can visit www.sos.mo.gov and click “Become a Notary Public” in the bar on the left side.