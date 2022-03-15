Sec. of State recommends having trusted contact

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division reports Missouri is the first state to adopt rules requiring investment advisor representatives to ask their customers if they have a trusted contact.

A trusted contact, as defined by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, is the person you authorize your financial advisor or firm to contact in limited circumstances when you’re unreachable. It may be a family member, attorney or other trusted third party.

“No one is required to have a trusted contact, but this measure helps educate the public about why identifying a trusted contact is likely to be in the investor’s best interest,” said Ashcroft.

FINRA emphasizes that adding trusted contacts to accounts can provide extra security to those account and puts advisors in a better position to keep a person's account safe.

"Naming a trusted contact does not provide that person authority to make transactions, including trades and other decisions to your account and does not make that person a power of attorney," states a release from Ashcroft's office.

Learn more about trusted contacts on MissouriProtectsInvestors.com or by contacting the Investor Protection Hotline at (800) 721-7996.