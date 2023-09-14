Receiving the Creative Promotion award is Smithville Main Street District Executive Director Alyssa Sanders, center. She posed with Missouri Main Street Connection Board Vice President Chris Johnston, Smithville Main Street District Treasurer Crystal Calvert, Smithville Main Street District Community Engagement Chair Kortney Caldwell and Missouri Main Street Connection Board President Robert Lewis.
Receiving the Creative Promotion award is Smithville Main Street District Executive Director Alyssa Sanders, center. She posed with Missouri Main Street Connection Board Vice President Chris Johnston, Smithville Main Street District Treasurer Crystal Calvert, Smithville Main Street District Community Engagement Chair Kortney Caldwell and Missouri Main Street Connection Board President Robert Lewis.
Submitted Photo
Promotions Committee Chair Cara Braithwaite didn’t attend the Main Street ceremony, but Braithwaite’s Whiskey event received the creative promotion award.
SMITHVILLE — The Main Street District of Smithville received two awards at the recent Missouri Main Street Association award ceremony. The ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have completed “exemplary work in downtown revitalization.”
Smithville Main Street District Executive Director Alyssa Sanders said the group took awards for Creative New Promotion and Best Public Official, Affliate Tier.
The Smithville Whiskey Walk and Vendor Market took best new promotion. This year, Smithville’s Whiskey Walk runs 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23. The event will be running alongside the Junkville Harvest Market, the Backyard BBQ Bash and the Town and Country Quilters Guild Annual Quilt show.
“We are exemplifying the opportunity to bring many people to downtown Smithville by offering them a little bit of everything to do,” Sanders said. “Junkville, the barbecue event and the quilt show run the bulk of the day. We are uniting the main street district, the city and the chamber.”
The event features whiskey tastings from various distilleries and was planned and executed by Cara Braithwaite, promotion committee chair of Smithville Main Street District, with the help of Sanders and volunteers. The event sold more than 300 tickets and had an economic impact, Sanders said.
Smithville Mayor Damien Boley took Outstanding Public Official, Affiliate Tier.
The award honors his time in “assisting and advocating for affiliation with the Missouri Main Street Program in 2020, which created a progressive organization that works on the four-point approach to downtown development,” according to an awards release.
Sanders said she appreciates support from Boley.
“He is active with the Smithville Main Street District and its events, lending his resources and leadership skills,” she said.
Under the mayor’s administration, improvements have been made to the design of downtown Smithville with roads, sidewalks and parking spaces in the Main Street district receivng upgrades.
