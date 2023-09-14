SMITHVILLE — The Main Street District of Smithville received two awards at the recent Missouri Main Street Association award ceremony. The ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have completed “exemplary work in downtown revitalization.”

Smithville Main Street District Executive Director Alyssa Sanders said the group took awards for Creative New Promotion and Best Public Official, Affliate Tier.

