In commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood today on Aug. 10, the Constitution of the State of Missouri is being released in audio book format. This 13-hour recording, produced by the Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library, is the first audio version to be created in the history of the state.

"For over three months, Wolfner Library volunteers, including narrator Keith Krueger, who practiced law for over 45 years, and reviewer Paul Otto, a former assistant attorney general for Missouri, worked countless hours in the recording studio preparing the audio book for its bicentennial release," states a release on the project."

“Although I began practicing law in 1974, I was reminded how detailed and precise this document is, and am honored that my involvement will finally make it accessible to many who otherwise were not able to read it," said Otto.

“Wolfner volunteers donate thousands of hours each year to provide an immeasurable service to the many Missourians who use the library. Every Missourian deserves access to important state documents,” Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “The goal is to help print-disabled individuals have the tools and resources they need to reach their God-given potential. It’s just the right thing to do, and this project is important in reaching that goal.”

As with all Wolfner audio recordings, the Constitution of the State of Missouri is digitally marked with navigation points, allowing quicker access to amendments, articles, and other key sections of the document.

Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library provides informational and recreational materials in audio, braille and large print formats free of charge to Missourians who are unable to use standard print materials due to blindness, visual or physical impairment or a reading disability. Anyone with access to a computer, tablet, mobile device or third-party player with internet capabilities can register as a Wolfner patron at sos.mo.gov/Wolfner/applyforservices. For those without access, a paper application will be provided.