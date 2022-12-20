State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is urging Missourians to be cautious heating their homes as the most frigid temperatures of the season push into the state.
Each year, space heaters account for about one-third of home heating fires and 80% of heating fire deaths, according to a state fire marshal's office release. Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires in the months of December, January and February, report the National Fire Protection Association.
“The weather forecast calls for temperatures to plummet across Missouri this week, and we know that fire risks rise dramatically as people turn to supplemental heating sources to keep their homes warm,” Bean said. “Many people do not understand the risks space heaters pose when misused, leading to deadly fires that could be prevented.”
When temperatures in Missouri plunged in February 2015, space heaters and supplemental heating sources were suspected in seven deaths and six injuries in less than a week. This week, temperatures across most of Missouri are expected to drop below zero with wind chill values as low as 30 degrees below zero due to wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Bean stressed two key factors leading to heating fires: not using space heaters and other heating sources as they are designed to be used and not having smoke alarms in their homes.
“Space heaters are designed to be used to supplement primary heating sources; that’s where the name comes from. They’re meant to help heat limited spaces in a residence that do not warm sufficiently from the primary heating source,” Bean said. “Also, people need to think of space heaters and smoke alarms as working together. Smoke alarms are essential in the home.”
The Red Cross can assist people who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one. Sign up at
redcross.org/smokealarmMO or call (800) RED-CROSS.
Fire officials say families should also remember that fire risks rise during the holidays as families gather for celebrations that include candles, decorations, and increased use of fireplaces and indoor cooking. Christmas and Christmas Eve follow closely behind Thanksgiving as the busiest days for the year for cooking fires.
"Never leave a lighted Christmas tree or other decorative lighting displays unattended. Turn lights off when leaving the home or going to bed. Inspect lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections and broken sockets. Do not overload extension cords or outlets and do not place an electrical cord under a rug," states the fire marshal release.
Here are more safety tips:
• Don’t keep the tree up for too long, allowing it to dry out.
• Do not burn Christmas tree branches, treated wood or wrapping paper in a home fireplace.
• Avoid using real candles as part of decorations and remember to always exercise basic safety when using candles throughout the home.
• Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.
• Equip your residence with a fire extinguisher.
