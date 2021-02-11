State kicks off bicentennial campaign

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the launch of a campaign to honor Missouri’s bicentennial. Using the slogan “Missouri Leading the Way,” the campaign will work to honor Missouri’s past, present and future through social media and a new award and program.

“This is a very exciting year for the people of the great state of Missouri as we celebrate 200 years of statehood. Throughout the year, we will highlight our stories of firsts, of who we are and our dreams of who we will become. We come together as one state, bound together by our history and our potential for reaching new heights of greatness,” said Schmitt.

Missouri was officially incorporated as the 24th state in the union on Aug. 10, 1821. To honor Missouri’s past, through social media videos and graphics, the AG’s office will tell stories of Missouri’s pioneers, trailblazers, innovators and instances of Missouri’s “firsts.” The video launching that social media push can be found online by searching "Missouri Leading the Way" on YouTube.

To celebrate Missouri’s present, the AG’s office launched its Attorney General Honors Initiative, which will recognize Missourians who go above and beyond to serve their community or help fellow Missourians. The first award was given to Gary Kremer of the Missouri State Historical Society last week for his work in preserving and promoting Missouri’s history.

In looking to Missouri’s future, the office will launch the AGO Tocqueville Society, a program that will be available to Missouri’s high school students focusing on civic education and learning more about Missouri’s history. More details and the application process for this program will be made available later this year.

Missourians are also encouraged to visit the State Historical Society’s bicentennial website to learn more about the bicentennial itself.