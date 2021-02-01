JEFFERSON CITY — In recognition of National Unclaimed Property Day, Feb. 1, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today encouraged Missourians to check for Unclaimed Property, according to an office press release.

“People say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t have any unclaimed property’ but the reason it became unclaimed is the fact that you didn’t know you had it. That’s why I always tell people to check anyway,” Fitzpatrick said. “We hold over $1 billion that we want to put in the pockets of Missourians--so search today!”

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over assets, including cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer’s Office. Most unclaimed property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

Fitzpatrick currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in 10 Missourians have unclaimed property, and the average return is nearly $300. Unclaimed property can be searched for and claimed on ShowMeMoney.com.

Since taking office in 2019, Fitzpatrick has broken three unclaimed property records, returning the first $1 million of his administration in less than 10 days, returning over $45 million in one fiscal year, and returning unclaimed property to more Missourians in one year than any prior treasurer.