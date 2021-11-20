Treasurer Fitzpatrick seeks to return unclaimed military medals

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is asking Missourians to help return unclaimed military medals and insignia held by the Treasurer’s Office. The Treasurer’s Office currently holds 251 military medals and insignia including five purple hearts, four bronze stars and more than 100 other service medals.

“It is the Treasurer’s Office policy to never sell or dispose of these medals — and it is a priority to return them to their rightful owners. I encourage Missourians to search the list and see if you recognize a name," Fitzpatrick said. “Together, we can get these medals returned to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country.”

Each year financial institutions, businesses, government agencies and other organizations turn over millions of dollars in cash, securities and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the Treasurer's Office.

"These entities are required to turn over unclaimed property to the Treasurer's Office after there has been no contact or documented transaction with the owner for five years. The contents of safe deposit boxes often contain family heirlooms and keepsakes. Some of the most precious items recovered are military medals and insignia," states a release.

A full list of medals, names, and last known addresses of the safe deposit box owners can be found at ShowMeMoney.com/medals.