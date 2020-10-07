Missouri students in grades three through 12 have until Oct. 31 to submit their poster design to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial in 2021.

Judges representing the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present and future.

Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, including public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries.

The commission welcomes sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while some students are learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.

Judges will select four final designs including two from grades three through six and two from grades seven through 12. Each winner will receive $200 and will be recognized at the poster unveiling ceremony. The Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to develop the selected posters into their final format.

Vinnorma Shaw’s 1921 poster for the Missouri Centennial Exposition at the Missouri State Fair is an iconic reminder of the Missouri Centennial commemoration. Likewise, the final designs chosen by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will serve as a lasting reminder of the bicentennial. Students, teachers, and parents can find educational materials related to the centennial poster at the website for the Bicentennial Poster page.

Missouri 2021 is a statewide initiative of the State Historical Society of Missouri to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities and people, both past and present. Keep updated on all Missouri 2021 happenings at missouri2021.org and by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @missouri2021.