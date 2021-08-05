KANSAS CITY — The female statue from the Francois Chouteau & Native Americans Heritage Fountain in Kansas City's Northland has been stolen. According to Kansas City Police detective Steven Downing, the statue has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“We got a call from the parks guys,” Downing said. “We went out to look to see if there were tracks. There was an indention in the ground that may have been from when the statue hit the ground, but nothing else. There is still construction around there, though.”

The statue had been sitting on a 9-foot rock pedestal overlooking Chouteau Parkway. The female Osage Native American statue is one several statues created by area artist Kwan Wu that is part of the fountain and park site at 3904 NE Chouteau Trafficway.

Downing said stealing a statue that is 7 feet tall and weighs around 400 pounds is rare.

“In our experience, something that large will be chopped up,” he said. “Bronze is almost 90% copper and people are looking for scrap metal.”

Downing doubts a single thief could climb to the pedestal top on his or her own, so he suspects more than one suspect is involved.

“We are following several leads and have our fingers crossed. The area is historically important," said the detective.

Anyone with information should call Shoal Creek Property Crimes detectives at 413-3600. Anonymous tips can be relayed via the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.