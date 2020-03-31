Stocksdale Park closed during COVID-19 pandemic

LIBERTY — Due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, Liberty Parks and Recreation closes its basketball, pickleball, volleyball and tennis courts, Bennett Park skatepark and all of Stocksdale Park by the end of day today, Tuesday, March 30, until further notice.

All other parks and trails remain open.

Parks Director BJ Staab said the decision to close Stocksdale was not easy.

“The nicer weather brought out too many people,” he said. “We worry about the spread of the coronavirus. Other dog parks around the area are closed so the Stocksdale dog park seemed to attract more people.”

The front gate to Stocksdale is now locked.

Gates are also locked at Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty (formerly Fountain Bluff Sports Complex). However, there is some space for parking across the street.

“People are fishing or coming in and walking their dogs at the appropriate distances,” Staab said. “We are hoping people continue to use the trails that are open with the proper distancing guidelines. It's the right thing to do.”

All playground equipment and bathrooms are off limits as well.