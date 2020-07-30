KEARNEY — A graduate who participated in the second Kearney High School graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a release posted to social media Wednesday, July 29, the school district said it was notified that day about the graduate who participated in the 7 p.m. ceremony on the football field at Kearney High School.

"KSD took many precautions in order to hold an in-person graduation ceremony to celebrate our 2020 graduates. Our plan for graduation was approved by the Clay County Public Health Center and included dividing the graduating class into two ceremonies, limiting attendance to two guests per graduate, requiring students and attendees to wear masks and implementing physical distancing protocols," states a district release. "We hope that by taking these precautions we will have prevented the spread of additional cases."

As graduates waited for the ceremony to begin they were separated into two groups in the locker rooms adjacent to the field. The student that tested positive was grouped with 75 other students in the softball locker room, which is located on the south side of the building.

"The student that tested positive did not experience symptoms until Monday and immediately sought testing," states the district release.

Clay County Public Health Center is conducting a close-contact investigation. Those determined to be close contacts will be called by the health department.

"CCPHC recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to meet with your personal health care provider," states the school district release.