Student council honors veterans in place of annual assembly

SMITHVILLE —The annual Veterans Day Assembly at Smithville High School will not occur this November due to coronavirus restrictions.

In its stead, Smithville High School Student Council is working with the Smithville American Legion Jim Nelson post 58 and the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce to collaborate and coordinate tributes to veterans Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Veterans are invited to the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon for recognition beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the post, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. This meal is sponsored by the American Legion and will feature celebrations traditionally done during the SHS assembly.

Additionally, STUCO is organizing a visit to each community veterans' home and placing a sign in their yard as well as a thank-you note in their mailbox and a honk of the horn, states a press release.

Each of the 300 veterans will be individually recognized, STUCO sponsor Shirl Nichols added.

"Based on conversations with the Legion and Chamber, we decided to build on our reverse parade idea and this idea came about from brainstorming among the students and sponsors," Nichols said. "Wednesday is our virtual day so students will be able to dedicate their lunch paying tribute."

Students will also have an opportunity to view a video of the event slated to be streamed at the high school the following Thursday and Friday.

For those who may not attend the chamber lunch, Dewayne Knott of the American Legion said there will be chili and chicken wings served all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and veterans eat for free.

To register for the chamber lunch, call Carol Noecker at 532-0946 or Scott Pearson at 590-1913. Due to coronavirus, the lunch is limited to 70 people total and will be first come, first served.