A statewide survey asks workers how well their employers understand substance use and support employees in recovery. Survey results will help design programs to create Recovery Friendly Workplaces across Missouri, according to a press release.

The Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative seeks to create workplace cultures that promote employee safety, health and well-being; reduce the stigma associated with addiction; and provide resources related to the challenges surrounding substance use disorders.

“We’ve got to move beyond the ‘just say no’ employment practices of the 1990s,” said Doug Swanson, an MU Extension labor and workforce development specialist. Swanson is a researcher on the federal Rural Opioids Technical Assistance grant that supports the initiative.

“The status quo of drug testing and termination for failed tests just isn’t working in today’s society when we’re facing such different workforce needs and stresses,” he said. “Especially now, when the worker shortage has become even more prevalent, we have to look at ways of keeping people in the workforce and supporting their journeys toward recovery.”

The online survey asks workers about employer policies and resources related to substance use, addiction and workers in recovery. The questionnaire, at mizzou.us/RFWsurvey(opens in new window), takes about 10 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous.

Results will build on data from a 2021 survey of employers(opens in new window) conducted by MU Extension in partnership with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Other partners in the initiative include the Missouri Hospital Association, the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Rural Health Association.

Almost half of the 619 businesses surveyed said they had experienced absenteeism due to drugs, and 19% have had accidents tied to substance use disorder. Nearly 40% cited decreased productivity due to substance use disorder. The problem was especially acute in the manufacturing sector.

Key to recovery friendly workplaces is helping employers develop supportive policies and eliminate barriers to reemployment, Swanson said.