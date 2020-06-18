LIBERTY — A suspect Liberty police were looking for in connection with a reported robbery and kidnapping that allegedly took place at a car wash Wednesday, June 17, has been taken into custody after a vehicle chase ended on Interstate 435 near Cookingham Drive.

The chase occurred around lunchtime Thursday, June 18, and involved the suspect, whose name has not been released, in a dark colored Volkswagen sedan. Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions were involved in the chase, said Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer John Bazzano Friday, June 19.

"Liberty police spotted the vehicle in the Liberty Commons shopping area, tried to stop it and he fled," said Bazzano of the suspect, who was the only person in the suspect vehicle. "We helped Liberty police and joined in the pursuit. Kansas City, Missouri (police) and the Missouri highway patrol became involved also. He got stopped up there on I-435 near Woodland (Avenue) and Cookingham, those two exits."

Bazzano said the chase ended after the suspect ran the Volkswagen off the road and it became disabled. No injuries were reported.

"The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time pending further investigation," states a Liberty police release.

The case began, Liberty police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick said, when a woman told Liberty officers she was kidnapped around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday while at Dr. Spotless Car Wash in the 1100 block of Missouri Court.

“We have an adult woman from Liberty who reported being taken to a different location, robbed and returned to the car wash. The woman was treated for possible injuries," said Hedrick.

Charges in the case, Hedrick said Friday, June 19, may be filed after 3 p.m. More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.