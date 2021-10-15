LIBERTY — Interstate 35 was closed for an hour and 15 minutes early Friday, Oct. 15, as a suspect was taken into custody, said Capt. Andy Hedrick, Liberty Police’s public information officer.

Police received the call about 10 minutes to 1 a.m. Hedrick said that a man was firing a handgun toward the interstate.

“The caller reported the man may be intoxicated,” he said. “Police were dispatched and discovered a man fitting the description walking along Stewart Road not far from Academy Sports. Officers tried to engage him, and the subject ended up running across I-35.”

The department ended up receiving aid from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas City Police Department, officers from Claycomo and Pleasant Valley as well as the Missouri Highway Patrol.

On Friday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. Christian Brown-Davis, 26, Pleasant Valley, was charged with one count unlawful use of a weapon which is a class E felony and is currently in the Clay County Jail, Hedrick said.

Hedrick said the highway patrol shut down I-35 from Kansas Street to Pleasant Valley Road.

“Officers eventually located him in a brushy area along Church Road,” Hedrick said. “There was a brief standoff and then he was taken into custody.”

There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, Hedrick said.

“It’s a big deal to shut down the interstate, but it was a precaution we had to do,” he said.