The Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, where the F-150 truck and Transit Van are made, was back to business as usual Wednesday, July 19, after a massive law enforcement presence conducted a swatting investigation Tuesday, July 18, at the plant. A suspect is in custody in the case.
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin speaks to media Wednesday, July 19, at the Local Auto Workers Union 249 hall in Claycomo, saying it took investigators six hours to sweep the 6-million-squre-feet Ford plant Tuesday and that 2,200 employees were evacuated in the process.
CLAYCOMO — At a press conference Wednesday, July 19, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin announced the caller who made a swatting call against the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo Tuesday, July 18, was arrested and is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty as charges are being filed.
“Investigators are working on preparing the case for prosecution,” Akin said, adding Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson is working with federal authorities including the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine charges that could include federal terroristic threat charges.
As charges are being filed, the suspect’s identity has yet to be released. While Akin was tight-lipped on whether the suspect was a man or woman, he did say the suspect was “local enough” that authorities were able to make a quick arrest and detain the suspect in the county jail in Liberty.
The threat call came in around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday from a person claiming to be a disgruntled employee at the plant who was armed with guns and explosives.
“He said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd at the scene Tuesday.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Boyd told reporters investigators were not sure if the call was a case of swatting, making a prank call to law enforcement to bring out a large law enforcement presence, as no man with a gun had been seen on site and no gunshots or injuries had been reported. However, investigators took the threat seriously and the night shift at the plant was halted and one shift was evacuated. Missouri Highway 69 was shut down around the plant to allow investigators to sweep the facility.
At the press conference, Akin said it took law enforcement six hours to sweep the 6-million-square feet facility and 2,200 employees were evacuated. Boyd said roughly 200 first responders from agencies across the Kansas City metro were part of the investigation and facility sweep.
Tactical units from the sheriff’s office, Kansas City Police, FBI, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty police and North Kansas City police responded. Law enforcement help also came from Gladstone police, Missouri Highway Patrol, Pleasant Valley police, Oakview police and Claycomo police. Claycomo and Kansas City fire departments also responded to the scene.
Akin added there has not been a swatting situation at the Ford plant before, but first responders have trained for incidents. Despite training, Akin said the size of the facility creates unique challenges.
“Six million square feet, and if you’ve never been inside the Ford plant, there are so many nooks and crannies, it’s almost impossible,” he said of the serious endeavor to sweep the plant. “That’s also why we brought in our drone operators. … Having a bird eye’s view flying across the elevated portion of the Ford plant while we have boots on ground, it makes it a lot easier, but again, it’s 6 million square feet. Also, there are operations inside the Ford plant that absolutely have to be staffed at all times so we also have to make considerations for them.”
While an exact cost of resources for the law enforcement response and lost revenues and wages spent at the Ford plant are being assessed, it is estimated the prank call cost upwards of millions of dollars in resources.
By having first response agencies and equipment at the Ford plant, it meant those resources could not be elsewhere.
“This is one of the most dangerous situations that we can respond to,” said Akin. “It’s a disgruntled employee locked in bathroom armed explosives, a rifle and we have over 2,000 employees at the plant and, keep in mind, we have to evacuate every single one of those people without removing the mission-critical employees because we have to keep them safe as well,” said Akin.
Joining Akin in speaking to media at the press conference was FBI agent Elena Iatarola.
“I want to underscore the severity of swatting,” she said of the gravity of the situation. “Making false claims take away from our actual job and resources to respond to real crises situations. We consider it a very serious crime.”
“All options are on the table at this time,” said Akin of possible charges and related range of punishment for the suspect if convicted.
