Ford plant.jpg

The Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, where the F-150 truck and Transit Van are made, was back to business as usual Wednesday, July 19, after a massive law enforcement presence conducted a swatting investigation Tuesday, July 18, at the plant. A suspect is in custody in the case.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

During a press conference at the United Auto Workers 249 headquarters in Claycomo Wednesday, July 19, Sheriff Will Akin and members of the FBI and Claycomo city leadership speak with reporters.

CLAYCOMO — At a press conference Wednesday, July 19, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin announced the caller who made a swatting call against the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo Tuesday, July 18, was arrested and is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty as charges are being filed.

“Investigators are working on preparing the case for prosecution,” Akin said, adding Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson is working with federal authorities including the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine charges that could include federal terroristic threat charges.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin speaks to media Wednesday, July 19, at the Local Auto Workers Union 249 hall in Claycomo, saying it took investigators six hours to sweep the 6-million-squre-feet Ford plant Tuesday and that 2,200 employees were evacuated in the process.
FBI agent Elena Iatarola

FBI agent Elena Iatarola says swatting is a serious crime. "Making false claims take away from our actual job and resources to respond to real crises situations," she said.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

