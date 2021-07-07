What started as a police stop of a vehicle in Kearney has become a suspect hunt involving multiple cities in Clay County. The case began when a woman managed to slip out of handcuffs and the back of a police car while in transit to Clay County Detention Center this week.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July when Kearney police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by someone recognized by officers as having a suspended or revoked license. During the traffic stop at Missouri Highway 33 and First Street, it was learned a passenger in the vehicle, Coryn E. Killinger, 30, of Creighton, was wanted on a felony probation and parole violation warrant, said Public Information Officer Lt. John Stewart.

Upon her arrest, Stewart said Killinger allegedly told the arresting officer she felt unwell. The officer transported the woman to a hospital where she was released back to police custody. From there, the officer transported Killinger to Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. While in transit to the jail, Stewart said Killinger again claimed she was feeling unwell and hot, so the officer rolled down a window. At the time, Stewart said Killinger allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs, opened the door from the outside using the rolled down window and escaped from the police car on foot.

“She jumped out the door and took off running,” said Stewart.

A search ensued said Stewart, and it involved officers from multiple K-9 units, a Kansas City police helicopter and officers from Liberty, Kearney and Riverside police departments as well as deputies from Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“The search went on that night for three or maybe three and half hours before they had to call it off,” said Stewart.

Clay County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Capt. Robert Hays said as of Tuesday, July 6, Killinger remains at large and may have been able to evade officers by gaining access to a residence on Leonard Street in Liberty.

As of press time, it was unclear if the suspect knew the residents or gained access to the residence without consent.

“As far as we know, the person has not been taken into custody as of yet. It was not one of our prisoners and we don’t believe there was a danger to the community,” states a Liberty police comment on a social media post about the incident. “If we believed the person was a threat to anyone, we would have notified everyone immediately through social media and the news media.”

More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.