EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Carl Carrel, 65, a man suspected of shooting a police officer in Excelsior Springs died from his injuries a day after an officer returned fire.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, Oct. 1, at Crown Hill and Kearney roads in Excelsior Springs.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred after two Excelsior Springs Police Department officers located a suspect around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Price Chopper that they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement officer.
“The officers tried to stop the suspect in the parking lot, but he pulled out onto Kearney Road,” said Sarah Boyd, the sheriff’s office’s public relations manager.
The ESPD officers, who were in two separate police vehicles, boxed the suspect in in his white Ford truck with one vehicle in front of the suspect’s and one behind in an attempt to stop Carrel.
“At that point, the suspect fired at the officer in the vehicle in front of him, striking the officer in the shoulder and wrist. The officer in the vehicle behind the suspect then fired at the suspect, striking him in the head,” said Boyd.
According to the Excelsior Springs Citizen, a digital news source in the city, two teens, Ava Donnegan and William Dryer, visiting the city got caught in the shootout.
“According to the teens the wounded officer took shelter behind their car while Dryer called 9-1-1. Donnegan, whose father is a nurse, helped apply a tourniquet to help stop the officer’s bleeding,” wrote the Citizen about the scene. “’I put a tourniquet on him, checked to see if his radio was working, and helped him take off his vest … . I had blood all over my hands,’ said Donnegan, who appeared physically shaken at the scene.”
Both the officer and Carrel were transported to an area hospital. According to Boyd, the suspect died Sunday, Oct. 2 and the injured officer was in stable condition but requires additional surgeries.
“We are so very grateful for the help and response of the many departments that quickly rushed to the scene to provide assistance, our wonderful paramedics as well as the witnesses on scene who provided aid,” wrote the Excelsior Springs Police Department on it’s Facebook page following the shooting. “We appreciate each and every one of you more than words can express. Please keep the officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, said Boyd. More details will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.