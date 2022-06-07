After reports to police spanning throughout Liberty and Kansas, a suspected vehicle thief was taken into custody in Kansas City Monday, June 6.

The incidents began when Liberty police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Plummer’s Way regarding a man standing in the road screaming at people.

“While responding, we were informed the man was possibly attempting to stab someone. When officers arrived, the man ran and stole a vehicle,” states a police release about the Monday incident. “Our officers began pursuing the man until we found out the man didn’t attempt to stab anyone. Our officers then discontinued the pursuit as it did not fit our policy to pursue for a stolen vehicle.”

A short time later, the man allegedly backed a vehicle into a garage in Kansas City and attempted to steal a truck from inside that garage. Kansas City police responded took the man into custody. The suspect’s identity has not been released and the investigation continues by both agencies.

More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.