LIBERTY — A tactical team was called in to quell a disturbance in Clay County Detention Center Wednesday night, June 22, after inmates refused to lock down.

According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, inmates in dayrooms H and G became upset over being served prepackaged meals for dinner. They demanded hot meals instead. Dayroom H is the highest-security dayroom in the Detention Center.

"The prepackaged meals meet all required standards for calories and nutrition and were served in lieu of hot meals due to visitations and optional educational and religious programming taking place inside the Detention Center," states a sheriff's office release about the incident. "This freed up staff to facilitate the visits and programming and allowed the inmates a convenient option to take with them to these events."

Because inmates were violating jail rules, staff ordered a lockdown.

"When they refused, commanders deployed the Detention Emergency Response Team," states the sheriff office release. "This team is specially trained in tactics to deescalate detention disturbances and keep inmates and staff safe. They were able to safely bring the 11 inmates in dayroom H under control."

The 20 inmates in Dayroom G allegedly continued to refuse to lock down, resulting, the sheriff's office reported, in commanders deploying the Special Tactics and Response Team, which brought even more resources.

"The deputies assigned to this team were able to convince inmates to return to their cells and lock down at about 9:28 p.m.," the sheriff's office reports.

No staff or inmates were injured during the disturbance.