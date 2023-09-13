CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office convened a task force of Clay County investigators this week to continue trying to solve the murder of Alesha Reade. There is also now a $7,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect.
Reade, 45, was reported missing in Independence on Feb. 11, 2021. Later that day, her remains were located near Cameron and Easley roads in rural Clay County. The reward was upped to $5,000 last year, but suspects continue to remain at large. Investigators hope the increased reward will generate new leads in the case.
Clay County deputies first responded after a 911 call came in from a passerby who discovered human remains while walking in the rural Clay County area where Reade was located, said Sheriff’s Office Capt. Robert Hays in 2021.
“This murder has weighed on our investigators and our community for a year,” Sheriff Will Akin told the Courier-Tribune last year when the reward was first increased. “We have never stopped working this case, and we will continue to do so until justice is served and Alesha’s family has closure.”
Reade was last seen about 8:40 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021, at the Fav Trip gas station at 10507 E. 23rd St. in Independence. She was last known to be a passenger in a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat passenger car.
After her remains were located, a member of Reade’s family spoke with the Courier-Tribune.
“It’s consumed us, it’s pretty much all we can think about. … We are just trying to piece it all together and figure out why she would be in that area,” said Melissa Reade, Alesha’s sister-in-law.
While her sister-in-law did not always make the right choices, Melissa said Alesha was a good person and did not deserve what happened to her.
“Alesha lived a hard life, she had her demons. She was an addict, an active addict, but she was a good person. She’d give you the shirt off her back and give you her last dollar,” said Melissa. “… She wasn’t just a drug addict. She was a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a sister. She had a family, she was loved.”
Those with information in the case can remain anonymous and provide tips by calling the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (8477).
