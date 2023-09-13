Family seeks justice for slain sister

Anyone with information about the death of Alesha Reade is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office convened a task force of Clay County investigators this week to continue trying to solve the murder of Alesha Reade. There is also now a $7,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect.

Human remains found in rural Clay Co. identified

Alesha J. Reade

Reade, 45, was reported missing in Independence on Feb. 11, 2021. Later that day, her remains were located near Cameron and Easley roads in rural Clay County. The reward was upped to $5,000 last year, but suspects continue to remain at large. Investigators hope the increased reward will generate new leads in the case.

