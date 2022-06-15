KEARNEY — Ted Thomas had a lot to smile about while being serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by loved ones and neighbors at a party marking his 102 years of life at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Kearney.

“I feel 15,” he said while grinning at the party that included cake, ice cream, balloons and visits from children who live nearby and out of state.

While making it to 102 is a feat itself, making it past 100 and having no negative thoughts about hard times in life is another.

According to his daughter, Thomas was born in Oklahoma and grew up during a rough time in the nation’s history, just before the Great Depression and at the height of the gangster-era where people idolized the likes of Bonnie and Clyde. He was the youngest boy of 14 children and is the only surviving sibling.

“I’d reset and restart it and do it all over again,” he said, adding he would not change a thing and has so many favorite memories like shaking hands with former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt that “you couldn’t write them all down.”

“I’ve had a good life,” Thomas said, his mind still sharp and quickly able to recall dates from decades long passed.

That cheerful optimism carries through all Thomas’ stories, even when he recalls years spent as a young man serving at Pearl Harbor during World War II. While many of his peers were being drafted to fight in the European and Pacific Theaters, Thomas enlisted in the Navy in August of 1942.

“I made all the parts for the first two new firing pins for the torpedoes. They are still using them today,” he said proudly.

Early in the war, the Navy’s standard torpedoes were plagued with problems that crippled their performance. Thanks to Thomas and his fellow crewmate’s fixes, the torpedoes played major roles in the devastating blows naval submarines dealt to opposing forces.

Thomas served until the end of war, coming out of the service as a machinist second class.

Thomas’ mechanical successes didn’t only come in the Navy. A curious tinkerer, Thomas said he’s been drawn to figuring out how things work all his life.

“He’s very mechanically-minded. His job took him to factories all over the world to fix their problems,” said daughter Marqueta Green, adding her father always likes to recount stories from his travels, including to places like Australia. “He was the person they would call if they had a problem and couldn’t figure it out. There is an amazing amount and list of factories he did work for and received things from for it. I remember he got a bunch of toilet paper from one place and baby chicks from another.”

Thomas’ career included years with Sprout, Waldron & Co., a company his son, Jonathan Thomas, also worked for.

“I learned a lot from my dad,” said the proud son of a man whose mechanical knowledge was vast despite only having a formal education through the sixth grade. “I started working with Dad at 13 and I also joined the Navy like he did. … He taught me a lot about things.”

“He was always ahead of the curve,” said Green. “He was into wind technology way back when he was younger.”

When Thomas wasn’t globe-trotting for work, he loved spending time with his wife and children.

“He was a wonderful father, always has been a wonderful father,” said Green. “He and Mom never interfered with our plans. Things we did, it was always our decision they let us make.”

While he and his wife, who passed away in the late 1990s, trusted their children to make the right decision, Green said Dad was always there if needed.

“Still to this day, he checks on us and asks if we need help, even at 102,” she said.

In addition to being a great dad, Green said Thomas was a doting husband who loved to share his passion of fixing things with his wife. The pair loved to build and restore homes.

“They’ve lived in 20 different homes and always built something, even if they just stayed in a place for a few years,” Green said. “He and Mom were always busy. They always had a lot of fun.”

That fun included historic home restoration.

“They took a home there in Clinton from the demolition list to the historic register,” said Green of the three-story Victorian Thomas proudly recalls on Main Street in downtown Clinton.

“I’ve just always liked bringing old things back to life,” said Thomas.

Thomas credits his long and well-lived life in part to his loving family. What else does he credit with making it to 102?

“Hard work,” he said.