Teen hero honored for helping save officer’s life

Ava Donegan shakes hands with Clay County Sheriff Will Akin before he hands her a challenge coin from his office for her quick thinking and actions that helped save an Excelsior Springs police officer's life in October.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — It’s not every day someone witnesses a police officer get shot during a shootout in a busy area. It’s also uncommon when someone who does witness such a horrible scene can stay calm and spring into action without regard for his or her own safety to help save an officer’s life. But, that’s exactly what happened in early October when 17-year-old Ava Donegan witnessed an Excelsior Springs officer get shot.

Donegan, a senior at Oak Park High School, and a friend had been in Excelsior Springs on a shopping trip when the shooting occurred. The pair saw the officer get shot and Donegan, who was taught by her father how to apply a tourniquet, rushed to the officer’s aid.

