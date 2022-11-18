Teen hero honored for helping save officer’s life

CLAY COUNTY — It’s not every day someone witnesses a police officer get shot during a shootout in a busy area. It’s also uncommon when someone who does witness such a horrible scene can stay calm and spring into action without regard for his or her own safety to help save an officer’s life. But, that’s exactly what happened in early October when 17-year-old Ava Donegan witnessed an Excelsior Springs officer get shot.
Donegan, a senior at Oak Park High School, and a friend had been in Excelsior Springs on a shopping trip when the shooting occurred. The pair saw the officer get shot and Donegan, who was taught by her father how to apply a tourniquet, rushed to the officer’s aid.
“When the officer said, 'Can you help me with my tourniquet?' I was like, 'Absolutely, I can help you with your tourniquet.' It was really useful to have that knowledge from my dad," Donegan told reporters after the incident. Donegan’s father, Devin Donegan, is a critical care nurse who educated his family on how to apply a tourniquet, a tool that is slid up an appendage and cinched down to stop bleeding.
According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Oct. 1 after two Excelsior Springs Police Department officers located a suspect in the parking lot of Price Chopper that they knew had a warrant for assault on a law enforcement officer. The ESPD officers, who were in two separate police vehicles, boxed the suspect, Carl Carrel, in in his white Ford truck with one vehicle in front of the suspect’s and one behind.
“At that point, the suspect fired at the officer in the vehicle in front of him, striking the officer in the shoulder and wrist. The officer in the vehicle behind the suspect then fired at the suspect, striking him in the head,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd after deputies responded to investigate the shooting. Carrel died as a result of his injuries. The officer, Andrew Stott, who has since had multiple surgeries, is recovering.
During an award ceremony that honored recent Citizens Academy graduates and promotions along with good deeds of deputies and corrections officers, Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored Ava Nov. 17.
“Officer (Andrew) Stott ran to the vehicle Ava was in after he got shot. She could see he needed help. He had been shot in the right arm and in the left hand. Officer Stott pointed to where his tourniquet was outside his vest. Ava helped to retrieve it and put it on his wounded right arm,” said Boyd at the ceremony. “Because of his injuries, he could not use his radio so Ava pressed his radio button so he could tell dispatch what happened. Finally, she helped him take off his outer vest so he could receive medical treatment.”
Boyd said Ava had no obligation to help the officer, but she did.
“Ava also assisted the sheriff’s office in their investigation, providing information about what she witnessed,” said Boyd.
For her heroism and quick-thinking, Ava was awarded the first-commissioned sheriff’s office challenge coin by Sheriff Will Akin, was awarded a challenge coin by Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull, had a proclamation read in her honor by Excelsior Springs Mayor Sharon Powell and was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by Chuck Anderson Ford.
You can tell by the look of astonishment on her face at the standing ovation she received how humble local hero and teenager Ava Donegan is. She was recognized tonight by @SheriffClayCo for helping save an Excelsior Springs' officer's life after he was shot twice. Way to go Ava! pic.twitter.com/v191OLOLNH— myCTAmanda (@myCTAmanda1) November 18, 2022
Akin said he was “honored” to present her with the coin. Dull said he was also honored to present Ava with a coin for her willingness to assist his department and Stott “in his great time of need.”
Stott is a newlywed, having been married one week before the shooting. A GoFundMe for the officer has been created.
“Andrew is currently doing well after an arterial repair to his right shoulder and has had one surgery on his left hand with a second surgery on his hand (Oct. 6),” states the GoFundMe page.
When she walked onto the stage of the ceremony at New Mark Middle School, Ava received a standing ovation from the crowd in the school’s auditorium.
In a letter read at the ceremony, Mike Anderson of the Chuck Anderson’s Excelsior Springs Ford dealership called Ava’s actions “incredible.”
“I can only imagine how proud your family is. You don’t see citizens these days take the chance in life to make a difference. I have never met the officer you helped, but I can assure you, if he was my son, I would be so thankful you were there on that horrible day to help him,” he wrote, adding the $2,000 scholarship was a “small token” of the gratitude he and his employees along with the Excelsior Springs community have for Ava’s bravery.
The high school senior said she wants to be a physical therapist.
“I still think anyone would have done it,” she said. “But I’m very grateful to be here.”
