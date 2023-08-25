featured top story Teen missing from Liberty By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com Amanda Lubinski Managing Editor of News & Content Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Xavier Mantlo Submitted photo Xavier Mantlo Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — Police in Liberty seek the public's help to locate a teen with special needs who reportedly ran away from a group home Wednesday, Aug. 23.Police state Xavier Mantlo, 19, was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, blue long johns and black and white shoes.He has blonde fair, blue eyes, is about 5-feet-2 and weighs 219 pounds.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Liberty police at (816) 439-4701. Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001. 