LIBERTY — Police in Liberty seek the public's help to locate a teen with special needs who reportedly ran away from a group home Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Police state Xavier Mantlo, 19, was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, blue long johns and black and white shoes.

