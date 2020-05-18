The Bounceback: American Legion reopens in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Smithville American Legion, Post 58 has recently opened under the Clay County guidelines for Phase 2. Covid-19 Virus Antibody testing has been completed on all employees and staff are wearing masks and sanitizing, Dewayne Knott of the legion said in a release.

The reopening coincides with the 20th anniversary of the completion of the new building and location on Missouri Highway 92. The Post has over 300 members and is joined by the Sons of the American Legion, the Riders and the Women’s Auxiliary.

Auxiliary will not be hosting the Memorial Day Service at the Smithville Cemetery this year due to health concerns resulting from coronavirus, Knott said.

Carry-out orders are still being taken and the 25% capacity rule is in force with a door monitor directing customers to four areas within the post. These are the front outdoor patio, the large hall, the lounge and the back patio with a cozy fire ring and benches.

"The fire ring is an Eagle Scout project completed by Smithville Scout Troop 412 for the purpose of proper flag retirement and for patrons to enjoy warmth of a fire on a cool evening," Knott added.

The Post continues its mission of serving Veterans, youth and the community, Knott said. If there is a Veteran or community member that is in need, please call (816) 532-8115.

The support of the community of Post 58 is appreciated, he concluded, and the Smithville American Legion is committed to remaining a safe venue for our customers and staff throughout the re-opening of Clay County offices and businesses. The Post has not yet re-established the Sunday bingo schedule, but will do so as the new guidance becomes available.