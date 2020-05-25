The Bounceback: Evergy files for assistance after pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY — Evergy Metro, Inc. filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking an Accounting Authority Order (AAO) permitting Evergy to accumulate and defer to a regulatory asset for consideration of recovery in future rate case proceedings before the Public Service Commission, all extraordinary costs and financial impacts incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than June 1, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel at the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov or the Public Service Commission Staff at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Evergy Missouri Metro and West provide electric service to approximately 600,000 customers in Missouri including Clay County.