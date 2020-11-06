Thefts from unlocked cars on the rise

In the past six days, Liberty police took 13 reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles, which included the stealing of three guns, states a police department release from Thursday, Nov. 5.

“Please bring your valuables in at night and lock your cars,” states a Liberty police release.

Liberty is not the only law enforcement agency receiving reports of guns going missing from unsecured vehicles or thefts from unlocked vehicles. Throughout the year, agencies including Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney and Smithville police have all received reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles or incidents related to theft and open garages.

“Make the 9 p.m. routine a part of your nightly routine to prevent you from becoming a victim,” states a Liberty police department social media release. The 9 p.m. routine refers to people making sure their property is secure, that doors to residences and vehicles are locked and garages are closed before citizens go to sleep each night.