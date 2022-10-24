Thompson sworn in as county prosecuting attorney

CLAY COUNTY — The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Clay County swore in Zachary Thompson as prosecuting attorney Monday, Oct. 24. The county commission voted Oct. 19 to appoint Thompson to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of former Prosecuting Attorney Dan White as associate circuit judge.
Thompson was unopposed on the ballot this year and as such automatically won election to the prosecuting attorney seat, however, the appointment of White as local circuit judge sped up the timeline for Thompson’s swearing in. Prior to being named prosecuting attorney, Thompson served an assistant prosecuting attorney in Clay County for 11 years and as municipal prosecutor for Kearney, Holt, Gladstone and Richmond. He is married to Clay County Eastern Commissioner Megan Thompson.
“Mr. Thompson’s extensive experience as a prosecutor will ensure a smooth and orderly transition after the 18 years that Judge White served in the position of Clay County Prosecuting Attorney,” states a prosecuting attorney’s office release.
Thompson thanked White for his time in office.
“We are extremely grateful for the decades of service Dan White provided to the citizens of Clay County, first as an assistant prosecuting attorney and then as the elected prosecutor. His steady hand and sound leadership provide an example for all, and I am honored to follow in his footsteps,” he said.
Thompson added he was “humbled by the trust the County Commission and the citizens of Clay County have placed” in him as he assumes the role of prosecutor.
“And in the men and women of the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A government’s first and most fundamental duty is the maintenance of public safety, and the work we do in the prosecutor’s office is essential to that effort,” he said. “We will not let you down.”
