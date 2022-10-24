Thompson sworn in as county prosecuting attorney

Western Clay County Commissioner Jon Carpenter poses with newly appointed Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson and Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte.

 Submitted photo/Clay County Commission

CLAY COUNTY — The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Clay County swore in Zachary Thompson as prosecuting attorney Monday, Oct. 24. The county commission voted Oct. 19 to appoint Thompson to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of former Prosecuting Attorney Dan White as associate circuit judge.

Thompson was unopposed on the ballot this year and as such automatically won election to the prosecuting attorney seat, however, the appointment of White as local circuit judge sped up the timeline for Thompson’s swearing in. Prior to being named prosecuting attorney, Thompson served an assistant prosecuting attorney in Clay County for 11 years and as municipal prosecutor for Kearney, Holt, Gladstone and Richmond. He is married to Clay County Eastern Commissioner Megan Thompson.

Courier-Tribune Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski contributed to this report.

