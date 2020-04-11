CLAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clay County until 8:45 p.m.
At 8:08 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Waukomis near Gladstone, moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.
“Sixty mph wind gusts and quarter size hail is possible,” states a release. “Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Possible locations impacted include Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone, Smithville and Kearney.
