KEARNEY — After an anonymous threat or “challenge” was made on TikTok threatening school violence or school shootings on Friday, Dec. 17, schools across the nation are on alert. Schools have been investigating threats this week, with many deemed not credible, including the Kearney School District. A threat was written on a bathroom wall in Kearney High School earlier this week.

“We have identified the individual we believe is responsible for this incident and have met with this student and their parents. Based on the facts gathered thus far, we are confident that the threat is not credible,” states a Kearney district release.

While the student in Kearney has been identified, the investigation, according to the school district, continues.

“The student will not be allowed back on campus as the investigation continues. Appropriate actions will be taken as detailed in our student handbook and in accordance with our board policy. We will not be sharing any more details about the investigation or the student,” states the release.

The school district, like many across the U.S., are now encouraging families to talk to children about the seriousness of making threats, even "fake" ones. Law enforcement agencies say fake threats have real consequences, including possible jail time. Like in other districts around the country, Kearney plans to have additional city police officers on campus today as a precaution.

“These types of images have been circulating at schools all across the United States over the last week. We understand recent local and national events may have some students and families on higher alert. We encourage parents to take this opportunity to converse with their children when they see threatening behavior online.”

TikTok released a statement saying it is working with law enforcement.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” states a release from TikTok’s communication department.

The Kearney district also recommends the following talking points for families to utilize in discussions with children:

• Students, parents and staff all have an important role to play in keeping schools safe. Everyone should report any suspicious behavior they might encounter as early intervention can prevent a situation from escalating.

• All threats involving schools, students and staff are taken seriously. This is not a matter that can be joked about, ever.

• School resource officers, school administration and district leaders work together to investigate, no matter if the threats in question are made verbally, in writing, email, text message or online.

• If a student is involved in making a threat or sharing posts that are untrue yet result in causing disruption and panic in a school community, they could face criminal charges and/or disciplinary action.