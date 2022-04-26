Gov. Mike Parson appointed Timothy Flook as circuit judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Clay County. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Janet L. Sutton to the Missouri Court of Appeals of the Western District.

Flook of Liberty, currently serves as an associate circuit judge in the county. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and philosophy from William Jewell College in Liberty and a juris doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Law.

The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the another position of circuit judge. This vacancy is being created by the retirement of Judge K. Elizabeth Davis, which will be effective June 2.

Davis has served on the Clay County bench for 25 years, including as a circuit judge in Division 3 since January 2008.

"Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit

judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a

citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in

Missouri for the three years preceding selection and a resident of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit for at least one year," states a release.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the

commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact

person listed below.

The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by

4 p.m. Monday, May 23.

The commission expects to meet Tuesday, June 7, at the Clay County

Courthouse, 11 S. Water St. in Liberty to conduct public

interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for

the vacancy.

"Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner

in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a

later date," states a release.

Upon receipt of the nominations, Gov. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees.

For details on how to nominate a candidate, email Kimberly.Boeding@courts.mo.gov or call 889-3600.