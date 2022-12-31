The following is a breakdown of the No. 10 through No. 6 most read staff-written news articles that were published online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022, according to Courier-Tribune website and app users. This is the first list in the top-10 series. The second, featuring the No. 5 through No. 1 most read online articles, will be featured Jan. 1, 2023.
published Dec. 5 | 3,081 pageviews
Benjamin Watson, 38, of Excelsior Springs was sentenced in November to a total of 40 years in prison for statutory rape and statutory sodomy in the first degree. Watson was found guilty in a trial this May.
A probable cause statement from Excelsior Springs police in 2021 states Watson committed the crimes of forcible rape and sodomy between September 2018 and August 2020, after the victim, a child relative aged 14 or younger at the time, came forward, saying Watson had been raping the victim since the child was in fourth-grade. The court document also stated other relatives who are adults came forward during the investigation, saying they too had been victims of Watson.
published March 31 | 3,227 pageviews
Four candidates sought election to two Liberty School Board seats on the April 5, 2022 ballot: Kyle Bryant, Daniel Currence, Karen Rogers and Matthew Sameck. James Bates and Jon Rhoad both withdrew from the race, but not in time to have their names removed from the ballot so both still had their names appear.
This story was part of election coverage ahead of the spring 2022 election and had candidates for the race provide answers to a questionnaire that sought biographical details and information on where they stood on issues impacting voters like mask requirements in schools, critical race theory and other curriculum, LGBTQIA and BIPOC communities representation in school library offerings, how to retain teaching talent and school district budgets.
Karen Rogers claimed 3,794 votes, or 26%, while Daniel Currence took 3,725 votes, or 25% of those cast in the April school board election, winning the two open seats. Both are currently serving a three-year term on the board.
No. 8 — Gladstone man faces molestation, porn charges in connection with multiple cases involving children
published Jan. 26 | 3,643 views
Ryan A. Utterback, 29, of Gladstone, faced felony child molestation and misdemeanor domestic assault and furnishing pornographic material to a child charges in two cases after multiple underage victims alleged inappropriate behavior from Utterback, who is the victims’ relative. The victims said the crimes had been occurring for years.
According to online court records, Utterback pleaded not guilty to all charges. As of December 2022, Utterback’s legal case continues with a court date in Clay County Circuit Court scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023.
published Oct. 14 | 3,825 pageviews
Voters that cast ballots in the November 2022 election had to decide between two candidates, challenger Dan Troutz and incumbent Jerry Nolte, to be Clay County presiding commissioner, the county’s top elected seat.
This story was part of our election coverage ahead of Election Day that asked both candidates to answer a series of questions including biographical details and where they stood on issues impacting Clay County taxpayers.
Troutz choose not to participate, but Nolte did, answering questions and taking part in video interviews that centered on issues such as change related to the new constitutional form of county government, accountability and transparency of elected leaders, fostering business development, emergency responder pay and county infrastructure, library board appointments and Proposition A.
Nolte overwhelming won reelection, taking 72% of the 75,277 votes cast. He is now serving another four-year term.
published Aug. 17 | 3,946 pageviews
Police in Liberty sought the public’s help in identifying four suspects seen in a collage of photos published to social media who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Aug. 10 at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries.
As of Dec. 30, Liberty police are continuing to work leads, according to Lt. Nathan Mulch, but no arrests have been made.
