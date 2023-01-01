The following is a breakdown of the No. 5 through No. 1 most read staff-written news articles that were published online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022, according to Courier-Tribune website and app users. This is the second list in the top-10 series. The first, featuring the No. 10 through 6 most read online articles, was published Dec. 31 at MyCourierTribune.com.
published July 14 | 3,996 pageviews
Clay County voters had to choose two of five candidates on the Aug. 2 ballot in the primary race for the newly created eastern at-large Clay County Commission seat. With passage of the county constitution in 2021, the seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.
This story was part of our primary races election coverage and asked candidates to complete questionnaires seeking biographical details as well as details on where they stood on issues important to voters including government transparency, what the county could do better, if taxes were adequate and if they thought commissioners had enough oversight over the county budget.
Candidates in the primary were Scott Hayes, JoAnn Lawson, James “Jim” Shrimpton, Noel Shull and Steve Wolcott. Lawson and Wolcott won the primary.
published Oct. 7 | 4,477 pageviews
Timothy Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, all felonies, after the sheriff’s office assisted Excelsior Springs police Oct. 7 with investigation of a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
A report to police came in around 7:47 a.m. that Friday after neighbors came to the rescue of an African-American woman who was going to door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
Haslett began appearing in court in November and was evicted from the house he rented where the alleged crimes occurred. Later in November, Haslett called the crimes mere allegations in a letter he penned to a judge in a separate custody dispute after his ex-wife filed a motion seeking a temporary restraining order against Haslett and temporary full custody of their child.
Haslett, who has a public defender, remains in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty and has a court hearing in the criminal case scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.
published Oct. 14 | 5,823 pageviews
Clay County voters who headed to the polls in November had to choose either JoAnn Lawson or Steve Wolcott to represent them as the newly created eastern at-large Clay County commissioner. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.
This story was part of our election coverage ahead of the November election. During interviews, candidates were asked about issues impacting taxpayers including government accountability, law enforcement budgets, tax incentives for developers, plans for improving safety and education, infrastructure, library board oversight and Proposition A.
Lawson came out victorious, capturing 57%, or 42,679 votes, of the 74,970 votes cast to her challenger’s Steve Wolcott’s capturing of 43%, or 32,291, of the votes cast. She will be sworn into office with other newly-elected county leaders Jan. 3, 2023.
published May 18 | 6,678 pageviews
Multiple juveniles were charged with the murder of a Smithville man after Olathe, Kansas police began investigating a shooting in a park in mid-May. According to investigators, Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. May 14 in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.
In multiple announcements released to the public that week, Olathe police reported placing a total of six juveniles in custody as a result of the shooting.
To date, a majority of the teens charged in case pleaded not guilty and at least one has a pending trial.
published Dec. 9 | 8,952 pageviews
Around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work in the Hy-Vee parking lot in 100 block of Blue Jay Drive.
“A dark SUV with three occupants pulled up to her. A male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her. Luckily the woman was not injured,” states a Liberty police social media about the incident.
Pleasant Valley Police Department located the victim’s vehicle, an older model dark-colored Toyota, on Interstate 35 and officers along with deputies from Clay County Sheriff’s Office then got into a pursuit. The vehicle then crashed near I-35 and Vivion Road and one juvenile male was then taken into custody.
Liberty Police spokesman Lt. Nathan Mulch said the gun used in the carjacking was recovered from the vehicle and as a result of the crash, the victim’s stolen car was totaled. The juvenile driver was checked out at a nearby hospital and released to the custody of Liberty police.
As of Dec. 30, all three juvenile suspects from the Northland have been taken into custody at juvenile detention facilities and prosecutors are considering a charge of first-degree robbery for all three.
