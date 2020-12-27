LIBERTY — Beginning Monday, Dec. 28, the traffic signals at South Liberty Parkway and Swan Drive and South Liberty Parkway and Flintlock are scheduled to go live and will be set to flashing red.
The traffic lights are needed as part of the construction of the developer Lane4 Property Group Inc.'s 62-acre industrial park.
The city of Liberty reminds drivers that flashing red traffic signals should be treated as stop signs.
